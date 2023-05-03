Flutter revenues hit €2.73bn with US income almost doubling

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said the Irish betting giant remained the clear market leader in the US. Photograph Nick Bradshaw

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment’s revenues rose 54 per cent to more than €2.7 billion in the first three months of the year, new figures show.

The Irish betting giant said on Wednesday that the average number of people betting regularly on its website rose 30 per cent to 12.3 million a-month in the first quarter.

Flutter reported that revenues grew 54 per cent to £2.41 billion (€2.73 billion) in the three months ended March 31st 2023 from £1.57 billion during the same period last year.

Revenues in its US business almost doubled, increasing 92 per cent to £908 million in the first quarter from £429 million during the opening three months of 2022.

The Dublin-headquartered group said that the US remains “firmly on track” for full-year profitability in 2023.

Digital sports betting only began in the US five years ago following a Federal Supreme Court ruling lifting bans on the practice.

Flutter has spent heavily developing the business through its main US subsidiary, FanDuel.

The group said that revenues in its 600-plus Paddy Power bookie shops across Ireland and Britain rose 17 per cent to £77 million in the first quarter from £65 million in the same period last year.

Lower turnover hit the early months of 2022 as people readjusted to normal following almost two years of Covid-19 restrictions.

Flutter’s Irish and British online businesses, which include Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet, grew first-quarter revenues 17 per cent to £532 million.

Peter Jackson, Flutter’s chief executive, said the first quarter performance was very strong, with the group continuing gaining share in the growing US market.

He noted that it added 1.5 million new customers in the US during the quarter “and we remain the clear market leader”.