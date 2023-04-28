European flight cancellations rise sharply

French workers demonstrate against a proposed retirement age increase. Strikes by the country's air traffic controllers over the issue contributed to a spike in European flight cancellations that hit Irish travellers among others. Photograph: Shutterstock

European flight cancellations gained altitude in March as French air traffic controllers joined strikes over plans to increase the country’s retirement age.

Figures from aviation analytics specialist, Cirium, show the number of cancelled flights in Europe rose 65 per cent in March on the previous month.

“In March 2023, 14,405 flights were cancelled within Europe, up from 8,713 in February 2023,” said Cirium on Friday.

The company noted that air traffic control and airport strikes contributed to the increase. Airlines including Irish carrier Ryanair have highlighted disruptions caused by such stoppages to passengers in recent months.

READ MORE

“Despite 2023 signalling a return to smoother travel experiences across the aviation industry, a number of last-minute air traffic control and airport strikes have caused a spike in cancellations,” said Cirium chief executive, Jeremy Bowen.

Strikes by French air traffic controllers forced many airlines to axe scheduled services as the industrial action shut down a large share of European airspace.

Proposals by French president, Emanuel Macron, to increase the country’s retirement age to 64 prompted the air traffic controllers to join widespread workers’ protests.

French air traffic control strikes primarily hit over flights through the country’s air space between other European states.

Why do some shareholders in the Republic's largest private residential landlord feel shortchanged? Listen | 40:06

Its position and size mean that large numbers of flights travel through French skies including many Irish services destined for popular sunspots in the Mediterranean. The country protects domestic routes during stoppages.

The problem has caused widespread anger across the European air travel industry, as the strikes disrupt thousands of passengers.

Airlines have called on the European Commission to take control of over flights to allow them continue through French air space during strikes.

Irish carrier Ryanair and its chief executive, Michael O’Leary have called frequently on the commission and its president, Ursula von der Leyen, to act to protect European consumers.

Industry organisations, including Airlines 4 Europe, of which Ryanair is a member, have also called on the commission to act.

Cirium noted that the number of cancellations rose in every global region in March, except North America, where they fell 16 per cent.