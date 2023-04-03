Property market keeps slowing, Digital Service’s Bill’s future, and what work buzzwords to be ignored

Asking price growth continued to slow in the first quarter of the year, according to MyHome.ie Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

The latest report from MyHome.ie shows the property market continues to slow, with sale prices now barely above initial prices. Laura Slattery has the story, as well as real estate broker Savills’ prediction that the office market may be underpinned by State lettings this year.

Laura also reports that online disputes between celebrities, unresolved questions about data privacy law and forthcoming digital services legislation will prompt a rise in litigation in Irish courts and yield “busy times ahead” for legal practitioners, according to Attorney General Rossa Fanning. The Digital Services Bill will be a priority for Government this year, he said.

Weeks after the controversial takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, Switzerland’s federal prosecutor has opened an investigation into the state-backed deal.

Accountancy firm Azets Ireland is to create 120 jobs over the next 18 months, weeks after taking over the Baker Tilly business here.

Bord na Móna is turning its business 180 degrees, from draining the bogs of Ireland for decades, to spending the next 20 years rewetting them. Eoin Burke-Kennedy assesses the challenges in that task

In her column, Pilita Clarke looks at the work buzz words which became popular during the pandemic and if we really should be paying attention to them.

Mobile operator Three Ireland has begun a new trade-in programme that will allow customers to cash in on their old phones, tablets and wearable tech devices. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Accounts for Amazon’s data centre business here show surging revenue but falling profits. Gordon Deegan has seen the details.

Finally John McCartney of BNP Paribas Real Estate asks why forecasters consistently undercount housing completions, and how bad forecasting can lead to bad Government policy.

