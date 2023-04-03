Azets Ireland to create 120 jobs over next 18 months

Accountancy firm Azets Ireland is to create 120 jobs over the next 18 months, weeks after taking over the Baker Tilly business here.

The company has begun recruiting and expects to complete the hiring by the end of 2024, Azets said in an emailed statement.

“The expansion of our team and the broadening of our capabilities will ensure we are best positioned to advise entrepreneurial, owner-managed and family-owned businesses. Although SMEs are the engine of Ireland’s economy, their needs have been left largely unaddressed,” Azets Ireland chief executive Neil Hughes said. “With the contraction of the technology sector, instability in the banking system and rising costs, many SMEs are facing significant pressures. From grant aid assistance to restructuring and succession planning, our team of specialists at Azets Ireland can help SMEs and family-owned businesses to chart a course through uncertain times,” he added.

The expansion is the first significant move since Azets took over Baker Tilly last month for undisclosed terms. That deal saw Baker Tilly rebrand as Azets Ireland while Neil Hughes remained in place as chief executive. Still, the firm continues to specialise “in supporting the needs of midmarket, entrepreneurial, owner-managed and family-owned businesses,” it said. The Irish business has a team of about 100 people including 11 partners and about 2,000 clients. Azets overall meanwhile focuses mostly on the Nordic countries and the UK, with about 100,000 clients.

“As we look to reshape the future of the accounting and professional services sector, Azets Ireland will be laser-focused on delivering against our ambitious growth strategy and be relentless in supporting the growth of SMEs and family businesses across Ireland.”

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement.

“Azets’ decision to grow its presence here through the creation of an additional 120 positions is very welcome news, he said in the same statement. “It’s always encouraging to see skilled jobs being created for both experienced professionals and university graduates.

“Today’s announcement is an important milestone for the company and a firm recognition of the vibrant SME sector here in Ireland. As leaders in their field, I wish Neil and all the team at Azets Ireland continued success into the future as they support SMEs and family-owned businesses across the country.”