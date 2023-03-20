Pretax profits increase 37-fold at David Hall’s ambulance service

Pre-tax profits at the private ambulance service owned by mortgage campaigner David Hall last year increased 37-fold to €662,479.

Pretax profits at the private ambulance service owned by mortgage campaigner David Hall last year increased 37-fold to €662,479.

ccounts filed by Mr Hall’s Life Line Ambulance Service Ltd show that it recorded the pretax profits of €662,479 in the 12 months to the end of June 30th last. In the previous year it had pretax profits of €17,831.

The largest contributor to the increase in profits was directors’ pay almost halving from €830,197 to €443,197 last year.

The directors are listed as David Hall, Susan Wiseman and former director general of the HSE, Paul O’Brien

A note attached to the accounts show that during the year Life Line Ambulance received services from Mr O’Brien’s Global Leadership and Governance Solutions Ltd and paid Mr O’Brien’s company €36,000.

The firm recorded the profit increase after revenues rose by 28.5pc from €6.7 million to €8.6 million last year.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Hall said: “The company has performed well over the year up to June 2022 and continues to perform strongly. This is due to an increasing need for quality private ambulance services to assist the health service.”

Mr Hall said: “There has been an increase in the need for my company’s services and I feel we deliver the best service in the country.

Mr Hall commented that he has “the best staff” and “to recognise my staff’s efforts, I increased operational staff pay in January 2023 in line with HSE rates of pay which meant on average each operational EMT/Paramedic staff had their pay rise by €4,250 per year”.

Mr Hall said that Mr O’Brien assists with management development and strategic and governance oversight.

The business employs 172 staff and operates 50 front-line ambulances, eight organ transplant vehicles with 10 ambulances being built currently with a further 10 ambulances ordered for later this year.

On the performance of the business in the current year, Mr Hall said: “The business is performing well and I expect turnover and profit to increase but the year is not over yet.”

Mr Hall confirmed that the HSE is the firm’s largest client and “they are currently in the process of tendering for private ambulance services”.

At the end of June last, the company’s shareholder funds totalled €1.53 million. The company’s cash funds declined from €650,126 to €441,703.