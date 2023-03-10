JD Sports Irish unit’s profits drop by a fifth

Pre-tax profits at the main Irish unit of sports retailer, JD Sports last year slumped 21 per cent to €18.76 million.

New accounts for John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Ltd show that the business recorded the decrease in pre-tax profits as revenues increased by 13 per cent to €189.03 million in the 12 months to the end of January 29th last year.

The sports retailer increased revenues as the number of outlets rose from 19 to 22.

The directors state that the company continues to look at all opportunities to improve market share and protect margin whilst exercising strong cost controls.

The directors added that the increase in turnover can be attributed to the company’s retail stores re-opening after the Government enforced lockdowns during the prior year due to Covid-19.

“A reduction in gross margin and an increase in operating costs has led to a reduction in operating profit before interest and tax. However, the directors are satisfied with the performance of the business and its future prospects,” they said.

They further state that with the support of parent company, JD Sports Fashion plc, the company continued to put in place mitigating activities to combat the impacts of Brexit, including the opening of a new 65,000 sq ft warehouse in the north-west of Dublin.

That warehouse is now fully operating supplying both products to store and fulfilling online orders in the Republic of Ireland.

Operating profits of €20.3 million and interest costs of €1.53 million reduced profits of €18.76 million.

The retailer received no Government Covid-19 grants last year after receiving €1.3m in the prior year. No dividend was paid last year after a dividend of €18 million was paid out in the prior year.

Numbers last year employed increased from 775 to 952 as staff costs rose from €9.8 million to €12.99 million. After tax profits were €16.3 million.