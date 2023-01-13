Belfast City Council approves proposals for city’s largest student accommodation scheme

A computer-generated view of the proposed internal courtyard of the Belfast student accommodation scheme. Image: Like Architects

Belfast City Council has approved proposals to develop the largest purpose-built managed student accommodation in the city.

The proposed scheme given the go-ahead by council planning officers is situated on a 0.4 hectare island site between Library Street, Little Donegall Street, Stephen Street and Union Street.

Despite being the largest to date in the city, the plans for the 795-bedroom scheme, brought by Mandeville Developments, are expected to only meet “a fraction” of the student accommodation needed in the area following the recent opening of Ulster University’s new campus to 15,000 students and staff.

The planned student hall of residence, which is located close to the new campus, is currently a surface-level car park.

READ MORE

“Throughout the planning process we have had very positive engagement with businesses and the local community to ensure our proposed designs respect the character of nearby listed buildings and can support the delivery of wider residential accommodation in the area, as outlined by Belfast City Council’s Inner North West Masterplan,” said Colin Donaldson, director for Mandeville Developments NI.

Formal planning approval will be determined by Belfast City Council’s planning committee at a meeting next week.