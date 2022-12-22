Ryanair to fly Kos and Brindisi from Dublin

Brindisi, Italy: Ryanair announced new summer flights to the historic city along with the Greek island of Kos on Thursday.

Ryanair plans to add flights to further sunspots next summer as air travel gears up for further recovery in 2023.

The airline said on Thursday that it would fly to the Greek island of Kos in the Aegean and Brindisi on Italy’s Adriatic coast from Dublin over the summer.

Ryanair will fly twice weekly to both destinations, with Kos taking off in May and Brindisi in June, until September.

The announcement follows news earlier this week that the carrier would add a service to Porto in Portugal from Shannon over the summer, beginning in April.

READ MORE

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair DAC chief executive, said the airline was bringing more choice and value to Irish customers with the extra routes from Dublin.

Both Ryanair and Aer Lingus have announced new routes aimed at summer sunseekers in recent weeks in anticipation of growing demand next year.

Irish aviation has clawed back much of the ground lost to Government-imposed travel curbs during the pandemic. Industry figures believe it will fully recover in 2024.