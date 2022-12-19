Ryanair announces four new routes from Belfast for next year

Ryanair has announced four additional routes for next summer from Belfast International Airport. The routes will operate to Budapest in Hungary, Cardiff in Wales, and Mallorca and Valencia in Spain.

This will bring to 16 the number of routes Ryanair will operate from the Belfast airport. Ryanair said it would run more than 140 weekly flights to/from Belfast International with two aircraft based there from the beginning of its summer schedule. It said this will amount to an investment of $200 million (€188 million).

Commenting on the new routes, Ryanair’s director of digital and marketing Dara Brady said: “We are pleased to announce four additional routes at our new base at Belfast International for summer 2023 to the exciting destinations of Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia.”

Graham Keddie, managing director of Belfast International Airport, said the Ryanair routes would provide a “real boost” to local tourism and the wider economy.

“The addition of a further four new routes by Ryanair is a fantastic way to end 2022. These exciting new destinations, particularly Budapest and Cardiff, which are both previously unserved, are most welcome and will provide further connectivity from Northern Ireland,” he said.