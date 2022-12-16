HealthBeacon appoints Lar Malone as interim chief financial officer

HealthBeacon chief executive Jim Joyce said Mr Malone "will be a valuable asset to the company as our CFO succession process remains ongoing".

Medical device and software maker HealthBeacon has appointed Lar Malone as chief financial officer on an interim basis as it looks to find a permanent successor to Laurence Flavin.

Mr Flavin, former chief capital officer at Finance Ireland, announced earlier this month that he will stand down from his various roles at HealthBeacon, where he has served as chief financial officer, executive director and company secretary.

Mr Malone, a chartered management accountant, joins the company from biopharma multinational Alexion, where he served as senior accounting manager having previously held roles at Pfizer and Schering-Plough.

HealthBeacon said on Friday that Mr Flavin will be replaced as company secretary by the company’s co-founder and chief technical officer Kieran Daly with immediate effect.

READ MORE

Jim Joyce, co-founder and chief executive of HealthBeacon, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Lar to HealthBeacon and look forward to working with him as he brings his excellent experience to bear within our finance function. Lar has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and will be a valuable asset to the company as our CFO succession process remains ongoing.”