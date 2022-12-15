Smyths teams up with Stripe for online payments

"It’s critical we support our customers and meet them where they are and, increasingly, that’s online,” said Rob Wilson, chief technical officer at Smyths Toys. Photograph: iStock

Retailer Smyths Toys Superstores has signed up with fintech Stripe for online payments in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The platform will also provide fraud prevention on online transactions for the toy retailer, through the use of Stripe Radar. The system uses machine learning algorithms to detect and prevent fraud.

The deal will allow Smyths to offer new payment methods to customers, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, and local currency options in multiple markets.

“As the economy becomes more challenging, it’s critical we support our customers and meet them where they are and, increasingly, that’s online,” said Rob Wilson, chief technical officer at Smyths Toys. “With Stripe, we can deliver simpler, smoother payment experiences for everyone, especially during the busiest times of year. We’ll also be able to expand into new markets more efficiently, without worrying about developer resources.”

Radar detects and prevents fraud using machine learning algorithms. Trained on hundreds of billions of data points, Radar seamlessly integrates into the Stripe platform, removing the need for bespoke rules and processes.

“Smyths Toys is an Irish family business with an ambitious, international outlook,” said Eileen O’Mara, head of global sales at Stripe. “We’re incredibly excited to support them through this busy Christmas period and beyond, as they open up new revenue streams and invest in the future.”