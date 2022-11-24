Avcom to create 30 jobs as it invests €3m in expansion

At the announcement of 30 new jobs in premium event production agency, Avcom, Paul Murphy, managing director, Cairbre O’Shea, general manager and Olivia Breene, head of business development

Event production agency Avcom is to create 30 jobs over the next two years following the announcement that it will invest €3 million in its expansion.

The new jobs will be technology, design, production, sales, administration and logistics, bringing its total workforce to 74.

The events agency is targetting €12 million in revenues by the end of 2024, up from the current level of more than €5 million.

Established in 1980, Avcom started out specialising in audio-visual production for events, but since Covid has evolved to offer a full suite of events services, offering production, design, technical production, audio-visual, animation and video production services to a range of domestic and international companies across all sectors.

Its clients include Fáilte Ireland, Croke Park Meetings & Events, EY, PepsiCo and Opel. Its new animation studio is expected to help drive revenues for the company.

Avcom managing director Paul Murphy said it was an exciting time for the company’s future.

“Events, and people, have changed. The aftermath of Covid has put a greater focus on work/life balance and event organisers need to ensure that they are giving people something special in exchange for their time; a truly immersive experience that will stay with the attendee long after the event has finished,” said Paul Murphy, Avcom managing director.

“At Avcom, we recognised the need to cater to a new reality and we have become the drivers of change in our industry. We have invested significantly in our business to provide premium design-led production services that use technology to engage and excite audiences.

“Our focus on, and knowledge of, design and technology is helping us to win major contracts in Ireland and across the globe. Now, we will expand our team to support and drive further success and build on our reputation as a game-changer in the events industry.”