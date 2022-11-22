CRH sticks to full-year earnings forecast of €5.5bn for this year

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold said the buildings material will see earnings grow even amid "challenging and volatile cost environment". Photograph: Cyril Byrne

CRH said on Wednesday that it still expects to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €5.5 billion this year, even as concerns mount over the outlook for the global economy.

The earnings forecast represents a 10 per cent improvement on the outcome for last year for the building materials group.

Group EBITDA for the first nine months rose by 14 per cent to $4.2 billion.

‘’Notwithstanding a challenging and volatile cost environment, I am pleased to report further growth in sales, EBITDA and margin during the first nine months of the year,” chief executive Albert Manifold said.

“This performance reflects the resilience of our business and the benefits of our integrated and sustainable solutions strategy.”

Shares in CRH have declined by 17 per cent so far this year, amid concerns about the outlook for the global economy.