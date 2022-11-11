M&S launches checkout-free shopping technology across its stores

M&S is the first major retailer in Ireland to provide a till-free in-store shopping experience for customers.

Marks & Spencer has announced the launch of checkout-free shopping technology across all stores.

The new “scan and shop” technology means customers can buy their groceries up to €50 without visiting a till, using the M&S Sparks app on their smartphone.

The technology is now available in all stores across Ireland through Sparks, the M&S customer loyalty programme. The launch of the service coincides with the one-year anniversary of the Sparks programme in Ireland.

Eddie Murphy, M&S trading director of Ireland said: “Digitally enabled stores that offer a seamless customer experience are a crucial part of our transformation and our ambition to be a digital first retailer.

“Our customers are so busy, any tech that can speed up the shopping experience is a massive benefit to them.

“Crucially, it also means our brilliant colleagues are freed up to offer great service in other parts of the store, helping to improve the overall customer experience.

“Through the scan and shop service our customers can simply scan, pay and go. At M&S, we pride ourselves on innovation and customer experience, so it’s just another step in providing the best possible service.”