House prices will continue to grow, tech layoffs, and vouchers for Christmas

House prices in the Republic will continue to grow despite the impact of rising costs and higher interest rates, estate agent Sherry FitzGerald has predicted. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on its latest assessment of the market.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan outlines some reasons why you might not want to receive vouchers for Christmas.

In Q&A, a reader outlines how their mother refuses to make a will and wonders what will happen when she dies. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

A group of 16 former Davy executives and employees will be ordered by the High Court to release documents on the timing and income made from the onward sale of junior Anglo Irish Bank bonds they purchased in 2014 from businessman Patrick Kearney in a transaction that led to a Central Bank of Ireland fine last year. Joe Brennan reports.

Despite job losses mounting in the Irish tech sector, the Minister for Finance is confident that the diversification of the technology industry here should help to cushion the impact of those high-profile layoffs as expectations grow of a winter recession in Europe. Naomi O’Leary spoke to Paschal Donohoe on the fringe of the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels yesterday.

First it was Stripe laying off staff here, then Twitter, and now Meta is set to announce jobs cuts at its Irish operation. The State’s exposure to Big Tech could soon be revealed as the companies begin laying off staff here amid reduced earnings, writes Cantillon.

In another Q&A, Dominic Coyle offers some guidance to a reader on a fixed-rate mortgage who wonders if their bank might allow them to extend the fixed term at the same interest rate.

Is Elon Musk in over his head as the new owner of Twitter? Laura Slattery gives her view in her weekly media and marketing column.

As the State prepares to sell another tranche of shares in AIB, reducing its stake to about 57 per cent, it’s worth remembering that the cost of servicing the debt associated with the banking crash rises by about €700 million a year, writes Cantillon.

In Me & My Money, David Maxwell, the founder of Belfast-based micro-tourism company Further Space, details his love for a new sound system that he recently purchased. Tony Clayton-Lea tells the story.

