New Irish travel company specialising in luxury trips set up

Mary McKenna and Lorraine Quinn have set up a new Irish travel company.

A new Irish travel company specialising in luxury holidays, cruises, group travel, and premium class flights has been launched.

The company, which is called The Travel Suite, has been set up by Mary McKenna, chief executive and owner of Tour America and Cruise Holidays, and Lorraine Quinn, who has 25 years’ experience in the industry.

The company’s new offices will be located in Milltown, South Dublin, and will open over the coming weeks.

Ms McKenna said that while the travel industry has endured a “turbulent two years” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tour America “has managed to restructure, grow, and set up a new business”.

“Launching a company such as The Travel Suite, with an offering of bespoke luxury travel, has been a vision of mine for a number of years,” she said.

“Although the travel industry has seen many changes over the years, our success is partly attributed to always staying focused on the details of value creation.

“I am extremely conscious that people work hard and need to know that their holiday is going to be everything they expected.”

Ms Quinn said: “We are extremely excited to have an amazing experienced team of travel designers who have travelled extensively around the world and who have the in-depth knowledge to make your next holiday an exceptional one.”