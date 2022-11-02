Ryanair air traffic grows 38% in October

Passenger numbers at Ryanair rose 38 per cent in October as the company carried close to 16 million passengers on flights during the month.

The company carried a total of 15.7 million passengers in October, compared to 11.4 million a year earlier, and 15.9 million in September.

Load factor, a measure of how full the planes are, was 94 per cent.

Air traffic has recovered steadily from measures imposed to help slow the spread of Covid-19. In the past 12 months, Ryanair has carried 157.4 million passengers.