Ryanair air traffic grows 38% in October

Airline continues to recover from pandemic shutdown of air travel

Michael O’Leary, group chief executive of Ryanair. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Ciara O'Brien
Wed Nov 2 2022 - 07:18

Passenger numbers at Ryanair rose 38 per cent in October as the company carried close to 16 million passengers on flights during the month.

The company carried a total of 15.7 million passengers in October, compared to 11.4 million a year earlier, and 15.9 million in September.

Load factor, a measure of how full the planes are, was 94 per cent.

Air traffic has recovered steadily from measures imposed to help slow the spread of Covid-19. In the past 12 months, Ryanair has carried 157.4 million passengers.

