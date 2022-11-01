No winter gas shortages, EY and Irish vote on split, and working until you’re 70 for a higher State pension

An EY sign at its head office in Dublin. The firm's partners here will get to vote on a global plan to split the audit and consulting divisions next spring. Photograph: iStock

Homes and businesses here will not face a shortage of crucial natural gas supplies this winter, according to Gas Networks Ireland, the State company responsible for distributing the fuel. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

EY’s partners in the Republic will “most likely” vote on the proposed split of its audit and consulting units into separate entities in the spring of 2023, the Big Four firm’s Irish managing partner Frank O’Keeffe has said. Ciarán Hancock reports.

A substantial majority of business leaders are in favour of gender diversity targets on boards rather than quotas, which is an upcoming European Union requirement, research by the Institute of Directors here has found. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines has created its own ground-handling unit following a summer of chaos in terms of misplaced luggage and airport queues, according to its chief executive, Conor McCarthy. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In our personal finance feature, Fiona Reddan weighs up the benefits and risks of working until you are 70 in return for a higher State pension in retirement.

Four years ago, a major blaze gutted the landmark Primark store at the Bank Buildings in Belfast. Today, the listed building will open following a multi-million pound rebuild by the Dublin-based fashion retailer, which operates in the Republic as Penneys. Colin Gleeson has the story of its comeback.

In her media and marketing column, Laura Slattery explores how BBC and Disney, once galaxies apart, now live in same franchise-loving universe as their collaboration on Doctor Who illustrates.

Business sentiment fell to an almost two-year low in October on the back of softening demand and wider uncertainty, according to a report by Bank of Ireland. Colin Gleeson reports.

In Q&A, a reader asks if over 70s who are in receipt of occupational pensions of less than €1,000 per week (gross) and not in receipt of social welfare benefits will be entitled to the fuel allowance from January 1st. Dominic Coyle offers his view.

In Me & My Money, Elizabeth Nicholson, managing director of Private HomeCare, admits she’s a “bit lazy” when it comes to managing her utility direct debits, something she accepts will have to change.

Mark Zuckerberg is spending “like a drunken sailor” on the metaverse, notes Stocktake. Will it work?

