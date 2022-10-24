Gas demand fell by 11% in September when compared to August

The residential sector saw an 80 per cent month-on-month increase when compared to August.

Gas demand fell by 11 per cent in September when compared to August as the weather turned milder, but increased by 6 per cent on the same month last year, according to Gas Networks Ireland.

In comparison to September 2021, when Covid-related public health restrictions were still in place, gas demand increased year-on-year in the air travel (85 per cent), retail (27 per cent), leisure/sport arenas (25 per cent) and hotel (15 per cent) sectors.

The residential sector saw an 80 per cent month-on-month increase when compared to August, while as students returned to schools and colleges, gas demand from the education sector was up 63 per cent on the previous month.

Gas generated 55 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in September, down 14 per cent on August and up 12 per cent when compared to September last year.

Wind generated 25 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in September, down 32 per cent on August and up 19 per cent to September last year. Coal generated 10 per cent more of Ireland’s electricity in September than it did in August.

At times during the month, gas powered up to 81 per cent of the country’s electricity generation. The share of electricity generated by gas did not drop below 16 per cent at any point during September.

Coal contributed 11 per cent of power generation in September – peaking at 21 per cent, with a low of 4 per cent.

Wind peaked at 74 per cent during the month, but there were also times in the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1 per cent of electricity generation.

In the third quarter of the year – from July until the end of September – gas demand increased by 10 per cent when compared to the same period last year, and fell slightly (2 per cent) when compared to the second quarter.

Gas generated 60 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in the third quarter, up 11 per cent on the preceding three-month period, peaking at 92 per cent and never dropping below 16 per cent.

While wind energy’s contribution to the electricity mix increased by 22 per cent on the same period last year, it fell by 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 22 per cent.

At times during the quarter, gas powered up to 92 per cent of the country’s electricity generation, never dropping below 16 per cent.

Wind energy’s contribution ranged from 74 per cent to less than 1 per cent, while coal contributed 11 per cent – peaking at 21 per cent, with a low of less than 1 per cent.