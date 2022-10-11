Housing approvals overturned, tips on managing a home renovation, and Irish workers want pay rises

The offices of An Bord Pleanála in Dublin. Photograph: PA Wire/PA Images

The fallout from the July departure of former An Bord Pleanála deputy chairman Paul Hyde continues, with the planning body consenting to orders overturning approvals for about 1,400 housing units at schemes in south Dublin. Having covered the story for months, Arthur Beesley explains the import of this latest twist in this controversy.

Planning to get builders in to renovate your home? Fiona Reddan offers a step-by-step guide to dealing with a building project and some tips that could ease the stresses and strains involved.

A Dublin City Council plan to partner with developers to build public housing on sites with unused planning permission only received one application from a developer, which the council has described as “disappointing”. Jack Power reports.

High energy prices helped the Larne-based Ballylumford power plant, controlled by Czech billionaire and football club owner Daniel Křetínský, soar to about €7.2 million last year, new figures show. Barry O’Halloran examines the accounts.

READ MORE

Roughly two-thirds of Irish employees plan to ask their employer for more money in the next 12 months, while more than half will change jobs altogether in their hunt for better pay and conditions, a global survey by PwC has revealed. Ian Curran has the details.

In Q&A, a reader wants to give their grandchildren some money and wonders about the tax implications of offering them cash gifts. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Music success is not the same as it was — but at least we have Harry Styles, writes Laura Slattery in her weekly media and marketing column.

Why was Isme left out of the State-backed collective bargaining forum? Cantillon offers a view.

In Me & My Money, Susan Nightingale, Northern Ireland director with British Business Bank, recounts how losing thousands on the value of shares she owned at the time of the financial crash taught her never to dabble in the stock market again. Tony Clayton-Lea spoke to her.

In Stocktake, is Elon Musk experiencing a strong case of buyer’s remorse over Twitter?

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.