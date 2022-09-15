Heathrow will alter 15% of flights to reduce noise during queen’s funeral

The move can be expected to affect flights to and from Ireland. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA

London’s Heathrow airport will alter 15 per cent of its flight schedule on Monday to reduce noise over the British capital’s skies as a mark of respect during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, it said on Thursday.

There will be no aircraft movement for 30 minutes around noon on Monday to ensure skies over London remain quiet during the two-minute silence at the end of the funeral, Heathrow said. The move can be expected to affect flights to and from Ireland.

“Operations to and from the airport will be subject to appropriate changes in order to avoid noise disruption at certain locations at specific times on Monday,” a Heathrow spokesperson said in a statement.

Flights will also be diverted around Windsor Castle during the private family service, it said. The changes, including cancellations, will affect some scheduled flights, particularly in the late afternoon and early evening.

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority has separately introduced airspace restrictions covering the funeral as part of overall security arrangements. — Reuters