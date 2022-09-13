Axa Insurance appoints new head for business in Ireland

AXA Insurance has appointed a new chief executive for its business in Ireland as outgoing head Philip Bradley is set to retire at the end of the year after seven years in the role.

Marguerite Brosnan, the current retail director for Axa, has been appointed as his replacement and will begin her new role on January 1st, 2023. She joined the company in 2020, and has overseen a transformation strategy that has significantly contributed to the company’s continued growth.

Prior to joining Axa, Ms Brosnan worked with Bank of Ireland for two decades, where she held a variety of senior sales and operations roles, including managing director of Bank of Ireland Insurance and transformation director for Bank of Ireland Wealth and New Ireland Assurance.

“I am honoured and excited with this appointment and I look forward to building on the very considerable strengths of the business both in the Republic of Ireland and in Northern Ireland, continuing to expand our business, responding to our customers and partners changing needs and playing an active role in communities throughout Ireland,” Ms Brosnan said.

Mr Bradley joined AXA in 1978, and was appointed chief executive of Axa’s operations in the Republic and Northern Ireland in 2015. He has a held a number of roles with the company in the UK, France and Ireland over his career.