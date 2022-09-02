Bord Gáis to increase price of electricity by 34% and gas by 39%

Bord Gáis Energy customers face price hikes of 34 per cent for electricity and 39 per cent for gas from October 2nd the company said today.

Bord Gáis Energy customers face electricity price hikes of almost €50 a-month as the company joined rivals in announcing increases in its charges.

The energy supplier said on Friday it would add 34 per cent to electricity charges and increase gas prices by 39 per cent from October 2nd.

This will add €48.25 a-month to the average home’s electricity bill and €43.80 a-month to gas costs, Bord Gáis said.

Davd Kirwan, its managing director, blamed record rise in wholesale prices, partly a result of the fallout from the war in Ukraine, for the move.

“We deeply regret having to raise our prices but the scale of increases in wholesale energy costs leaves us with no choice,” he said.

Mr Kirwan added that Bord Gáis Energy was doing everything it could to keep its rates as competitive as possible.

The company pledged 10 per cent of its operating profits to its Energy Support Fund, which is meant to aid people struggling with electricity and gas bills.