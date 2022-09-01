Share your story: is your business facing significant energy price hikes?

The electricity bill received by Geraldine Dolan, owner of the Poppyfields Cafe, Athlone, Co Westmeath, which was 250 per cent higher than 12 months ago. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

The rise in energy costs is as relentless as it is dramatic as bills increase by multiples, rather than percentages at the moment.

An example of the type of increases people are facing was seen this week when the owner of a small coffee shop in Athlone was charged almost €10,000 for two months of energy usage, a 250 per cent in 12 months.

The cost of electricity to the Poppyfields café for 73 days from early June until the end of August came in at €9,024.70. Vat brought the total to €812.22.

The increase has left owner Geraldine Dolan wondering if she can continue to run the café she has owned for 16 years.

Isme, the umbrella group which represents small and medium businesses in Ireland, says this scenario is being replicated across the country.

We would like to hear from business owners based in the Republic about the nature of the energy price increases they are facing and the possible impacts and indeed any ideas you have to mitigate these rises.

