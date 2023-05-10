Tesco cuts bread prices ahead of retail forum meeting

Bread has become the latest grocery staple to fall in price

Bread has become the latest staple to fall in price with Tesco announcing it was cutting the cost of its own-brand products by 10 cent.

It follows on from a 40 cent cut in 454g of butter announced last week and a 10 cent price reduction a two litre container of milk a week earlier.

Its 800g white sliced pan, which currently costs 99 cent, will be priced at 89 cent from Thursday with corresponding reductions applied to other own-brand bread products.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for many of our customers, and we have been determined to try and alleviate that pressure,” said Tesco Ireland chief executive Natasha Adams.

“We are extremely conscious of the cost of living challenge being experienced by our customers, which is why we are moving to reduce the cost of another daily staple.”

The price cut came just hours before Ireland’s Retail Forum was due to meet.

The Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise, Neale Richmond, had called the meeting of the forum which is made up of retailers, representative groups, academics and civil servants, in order to establish why the price of more staples have not fallen.

“We should be seeing prices coming down and the excuse of a lag between input costs falling and prices falling is no longer acceptable,” Mr Richmond told The Irish Times on Monday.

He said he would expect to see “discernible progress” on pricing before the end of June and added that he would be making that point today’s meeting.

While other retailers have not made any announcement on bread prices, it is likely they will follow Tesco’s lead in the coming hours and reduce the price of their own-brand bread products by similar margins.