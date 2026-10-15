US

Trump cancels plan to livestream man’s execution following widespread condemnation

Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 people at a Texas military base in 2009 and is set to die by firing squad

US president Donald Trump said Hasan 'will die' but 'this event will not be streamed'. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP
US president Donald Trump said Hasan 'will die' but 'this event will not be streamed'. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP
Thu Oct 15 2026 - 15:521 MIN READ

US president Donald Trump has shelved a widely condemned plan to livestream the execution of a disabled man by firing squad.

Trump confirmed the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people at a military base at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009, would not be public.

His administration had faced sweeping criticism, and comparisons to dictatorships in Iran and Afghanistan, after Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, said last week it would “make sure” people were able to watch.

Broadcasting such an execution “might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan”, Trump argued on Thursday in a post on his Truth Social Platform.

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The president acknowledged, however, that “many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device”, adding: “He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed.” – The Guardian

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