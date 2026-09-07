Investigation into Amazon cargo jet runway overrun in Miami

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash of an Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Federal investigators are trying to establish what caused an Amazon cargo jet to barrel off a runway at Miami international airport on Sunday afternoon and crash, killing five people and injuring five others.

Video footage showed the jet wobbling a little and coming in fast and far along the runway, with storm clouds clearly visible in the sky behind, as expert theories began to emerge that the Boeing 767 may have landed too fast and too far down the runway to be able to stop in time.

The aircraft overshot the runway around 2pm on Sunday after arriving in south Florida from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and ploughed across a perimeter road used by warehouse workers and other businesses before coming to rest in a parking lot.

With its nose tipped forward, flames then burst out of part of the jet and thick, dark smoke began billowing into the air.

Authorities have not named the five who died or the five people injured, three critically, or released exact details on where the casualties were located.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said chairwoman Jennifer Homendy would hold a news conference later on Monday. US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said on social media that the agency would “assess the scene after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway”.

The cargo plane struck vehicles at Miami International Airport. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Miami-Dade county mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks during a press conference after a Prime Air cargo plane overran the runway. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The crash trapped the pilot and co-pilot in the cockpit and some occupants in cars, said Miami-Dade rescue fire chief Ray Jadallah said. The agency said crews also had to extricate a person who was trapped under a vehicle.

Jadallah described the incident as a “very complex situation” where the plane crashed into multiple vehicles as it ran off the tarmac, trapping several people inside their vehicles.

Footage of the Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767-33A, operated by contractor 21 Air, posted to social media, show it touching down far along the runway. Other posted footage shows the plane with a left hand wheel of the landing gear still a little above the ground as the jet speeds down the tarmac, apparently abnormally fast, and then it overruns the end of the runway, where the right undercarriage collapsed and the wing caught fire.

Typically, the landing zone is within the first 900 meters of a runway. Aviation safety expert Steve Arroyo said if it was beyond that area, the plane should normally have aborted the landing and gone around for another attempt.

Mary Schiavo, who is a pilot and former inspector general of the transportation department, said video posted online shows the Amazon plane floating above the runway for an extended period without flaring the nose upward to force the main landing gear on to the ground.

Storm clouds can be seen in the area and strong winds reported. Schiavo said that if the plane had a tail wind, that could have contributed to it floating further down the runway.

“A tail wind would certainly add to your troubles if you’ve already given up a good chunk of the runway by not touching down and landing right away,” Schiavo said.

Miami airport is not equipped with “arresting beds”, systems of lightweight, crushable material that the federal aviation authority (FAA) says have been installed at more than 120 airports nationwide at the end of runways to help safely stop planes that overshoot.

Some 200 emergency personnel responded to the incident, finding the plane with heavy flames and smoke from a complex engine compartment fire, the fire department said.

– Guardian