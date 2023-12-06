Multiple victims reported in shooting at University of Nevada Las Vegas campus

A statement from Las Vegas police said that the suspected shooter was now dead. Photograph: iStock

Police have warned that there are possibly “multiple victims” in a shooting reported at the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the United States.

Officials said that the multiple victims were reported about midday Wednesday at Frank and Estella Beam Hall, also known as BEH.

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” Las Vegas police said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The college also said that university police officers were responding to the reports of an active shooter and advised people on the campus to shelter in place. A later statement from Las Vegas police said that the suspected shooter was now dead.

READ MORE

“The suspect has been located and is deceased,” the police said.

[ ‘She paid with her life’: Family of Brazilian carer killed while cycling calls for safer Dublin roads ]

Wednesday’s reports came a day after a series of shootings in Austin, Texas, left six people dead and three others injured. A reported former military member was charged in connection.

The Texas killings unfolded after the US broke its own record for most deadly mass shootings in a single year earlier this week.

A series of murders took the figure to 38 cases in which four or more people, not including the shooter, were shot and killed. The previous high was 36, set last year. - The Guardian

More to follow.