Titanic sub search: Race against time to find missing vessel carrying five passengers

Rescue teams are continuing the search for the submersible tourist vessel which went missing during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck with British billionaire Hamish Harding among the five people aboard. Photograph: American Photo Archive/Alamy/PA Wire

A missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic has kicked off a frantic international search and left the deep sea exploration community “shattered”, a famed Canadian scientist and veteran explorer has said.

“This is the day that we have been fearing for a long, long time – when you lose a sub in really deep water,” Joe MacInnis, a member of the first expedition to locate the wreck of the Titanic in 1985, told the Guardian on Monday night. “It doesn’t look good.”

Authorities from Canada and the United States have deployed specialised aircraft and ships to search for the five people aboard a 6.4-metre (20ft) vessel, called Titan, that lost contact about one hour and 45 minutes into a planned dive Sunday, nearly 640km (400 miles) off the coast of Newfoundland.

OceanGate Expeditions, the US company that owns the submersible, said it was “exploring all options” to bring the crew back safely.

US and Canadian aircraft are searching the area but the hunt is “complex” because crews do not know if the vessel has surfaced or if it is still at the bottom of the ocean.

The crew have between 70 to 96 hours of air, officials overseeing the search attempt believe.

The challenges of finding a submarine at the bottom of the oceans are immense here.