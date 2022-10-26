Liberal US Democrats withdraw Ukraine letter calling for negotiated settlement

Democratic Rep Pramila Jayapal said the Congressional Progressive Caucus had withdrawn its recent letter to the White House on Ukraine. File photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A group of liberal US Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine, the group’s chairwoman said on Tuesday amid pushback from within their own party.

“The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine,” Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal said in a statement. She added: “The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting.”

The letter signed by 30 caucus members became public on Monday, leaving some other Democrats feeling blindsided just two weeks before November 8th midterm elections that will determine which political party controls Congress.

The letter also appeared just as Republicans face concerns that their party might cut back military and humanitarian aid that has helped Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

Several members of the Progressive Caucus issued statements expressing support for Ukraine, noting they had joined other Democrats in voting for billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.

Some said they had signed the letter months earlier and that things had changed. “Timing in diplomacy is everything. I signed this letter on June 30, but a lot has changed since then. I wouldn’t sign it today,” Rep Sara Jacobs said on Twitter.

Rep Jamie Raskin, who also signed, said in a statement he was glad to learn it had been withdrawn and noted “its unfortunate timing and other flaws”.

Ukraine's troops have been waging a successful counteroffensive, with forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province and threatening a major defeat for Moscow.

Rep Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, told Punchbowl News in an interview this month that there would be no “blank check” for Ukraine if Republicans take over. That fed speculation that Republicans might stop aid to Kyiv, although many members of the party said that was not their intention.

In her statement withdrawing the letter, Ms Jayapal said that, because of the timing, the letter was being conflated as being equivalent to Mr McCarthy’s remark.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter,” her said.

A State Department spokesman said both Democrats and Republicans support continued assistance for Ukraine and he did not think the letter would put US support into question. — Reuters