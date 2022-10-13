Donald Trump ordered to give evidence before committee investigating January 6th Capitol attack

The committee's vote came after another dramatic televised hearing on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, during which the committee presented fresh evidence that Donald Trump believed he had lost the election, yet pressed ahead with his attempt to overturn the result anyway. Photograph: Alex Wong/Pool Photo via AP

The congressional committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol has voted unanimously to issue a subpoena to former president Donald Trump, whom members have accused of being responsible for the violence that day.

Speaking at the end of the committee’s ninth live televised hearing, the Democratic chair Bennie Thompson, said: “He is the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6th, so we want to hear from him.”

Liz Cheney, the Republican deputy chair, said: “We must seek the testimony under oath of the January 6 central player.”

The former president could choose to attend a hearing and refuse to answer questions, as some of his supporters have done. Ms Cheney said this silence was a crucial reason to issue the subpoena.

Mr Trump could also defy the order and refuse to attend — though some of his supporters, including his former strategist Steve Bannon, have been charged with contempt of Congress for doing so.

BREAKING: The Select Committee unanimously votes to subpoena Donald J. Trump, former President of the United States, to provide evidence as part of the committee’s investigation. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 13, 2022

The vote came after another dramatic televised hearing on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, during which the committee presented fresh evidence that Mr Trump believed he had lost the election, yet pressed ahead with his attempt to overturn the result anyway.

Several video clips were played during the hearing showing close aides to the former president admitting his electoral defeat. Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said during his testimony that Trump had said during one policy debate after the election: “We lost, we need to let that issue go to the next guy.”

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mr Trump’s final chief of staff Mark Meadows, said she had heard Mr Trump say: “I don’t want people to know we lost Mark, this is embarrassing. Figure it out. We need to figure it out.”

Mr Trump’s honest opinion as to whether he lost the election or not could prove crucial to any future prosecution relating to the attacks. Ms Cheney said during Thursday’s hearing that members “may ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice”.

The panel has laid out in a series of nine hearings how Mr Trump and some of those around him played a central role in fomenting the violence of that day in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Zoe Lofgren, one of the Democratic members of the committee, showed new evidence suggesting that Mr Trump was preparing to declare victory in any contested election long before voting began.

This included a draft speech written at the end of October in which Mr Trump planned to announce himself the winner of the election based on “the ballots counted by the election day deadline”. Many postal ballots, which tended to favour his opponent Joe Biden, were counted after this point.

‘F*ck the voting’

The committee also showed video footage of Roger Stone, a political strategist and close supporter of Mr Trump, talking to members of the far-right groups The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers before election day.

In one piece of footage, Stone said: “I suspect [the election result] will still be up in the air. When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law. We won. F*ck you. Sorry, over. We won.”

In another clip he said: “F*ck the voting, let’s go right to the violence.”

The committee’s eight sessions broadcast during the summer have already helped bring the former president to the forefront of the election campaign, which in turn has handed momentum to the Democrats.

Members hope Thursday’s hearing will further damage Trump’s reputation — at least among Democrats and independent voters — by showing how he ignored warnings about the violence his supporters were about to unleash.

So far the hearings have resonated with the public, polls suggest. Since they began in June, Mr Trump’s approval rating has dropped two percentage points to 42 per cent, while the Democrats have gained two points in the polls to 45 per cent.

Since the last hearing in July, the committee has continued to gather evidence, including witness testimony from Ginni Thomas, the Trump-supporting wife of the Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas.

Ginni Thomas was in close contact with many of those around Mr Trump in the period leading up to January 6th. Her witness testimony was not videotaped, however. — Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022