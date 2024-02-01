Donald Trump’s lawsuit over ‘Steele dossier’ thrown out by UK court

Former MI6 agent Christopher Steele leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London on October 16th last, after the opening of Donald Trump's case over a dossier written by him. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Donald Trump’s lawsuit against a British private investigations firm over a dossier which alleged ties between Mr Trump’s campaign and Russia was thrown out by London’s high court on Thursday.

Mr Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican US presidential nomination, had brought a data protection lawsuit against Orbis Business Intelligence about claims in a dossier written by its co-founder, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Judge Karen Steyn ruled that the former US president’s case could not continue, saying in a written ruling that “there are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed”.

Mr Trump said in a witness statement made public in October that he brought the case to prove claims in the so-called Steele dossier, published by the BuzzFeed website in 2017, that he engaged in “perverted sexual acts” in Russia, were false.

Many of the allegations were never substantiated and lawyers for Mr Trump (77) said the report was “egregiously inaccurate” and contained “numerous false, phoney or made-up allegations”.

Judge Steyn noted that Mr Trump said the allegations were untrue, adding: “I have not considered, or made any determination, as to the accuracy or inaccuracy of the [allegations].”

Orbis argued that Mr Trump brought the claim simply to address his “longstanding grievances” against the company and Mr Steele.

Judge Steyn said in her ruling that she did not need to decide that because Mr Trump had “no reasonable grounds for bringing a claim for compensation or damages”.

The London lawsuit is one of many legal cases involving Mr Trump, who faces four separate criminal prosecutions in the United States. – Reuters

