Back on the Horizon: Deal for British re-entry to scheme signifies further thaw in UK-EU relations

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Thursday that Britain was rejoining the Horizon Europe scheme, which gives grants and arranges collaboration between scientists from EU members states. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Pool/AFP via Getty

British scientists have welcomed Britain’s return to the European Union’s €95 billion flagship Horizon scientific research programme, which it has rejoined after a near three-year hiatus sparked by a Brexit row with the EU.

The deal signifies a further thaw in British relations with the EU. Some scientists warned, however, that “irreversible” damage was done to British science during the lay-off.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, confirmed on Thursday that Britain was rejoining the Horizon Europe scheme, which gives grants and arranges collaboration between scientists from EU members states, as well as Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

Mr Sunak’s office hailed the “improved financial terms” that Britain has obtained from the EU, which has waived British contributions to Horizon for the period that British scientists were locked out.

READ MORE

Britain has also achieved a clawback mechanism if its future Horizon payments outweigh payouts to its scientists.

Angela McLean, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, said re-entry to Horizon would help Britain “secure our status as a science and technology superpower”. Industrial companies such as engines giant Rolls-Royce also welcomed it.

It was always intended by both sides in Brexit talks that Britain would rejoin Horizon after it left the EU. It was included in the original withdrawal agreement negotiated under Boris Johnson, and which kicked in at the start of 2021.

A row flared up when Britain later threatened to unilaterally tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol trade deal, agreement of which had facilitated the wider Brexit deal.

In what was seen by the UK as an EU attempt to obtain leverage in renegotiations over the North, British scientists were then blocked from Horizon.

This damaged the UK’s science research sector, which was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Horizon payouts before Britain’s full exit from the EU. In 2019 British scientists received £820 million. The hiatus also undermined attempts by Mr Sunak to sell the British economy as a hotbed of scientific innovation.

The Labour Party welcomed the British re-entry to the scheme, which also was basically unopposed even by prominent Brexiteers: the UK’s Brexit negotiator under Mr Johnson, David Frost, had recommended it.

The first official hint that Britain might rejoin emerged during prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, when Mr Sunak suggested a deal was close.

His office also highlighted that final agreement was reached following a phone call between the prime minister and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The rapport between Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen was said to have contributed to the deal for the Windsor Framework earlier this year, replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Britain’s re-entry to Horizon was expected to quickly follow, but was held up as Mr Sunak sought a discount on costs. That has now been achieved, clearing another obstacle to improved EU-UK relations. However, there is still some grumbling from scientists. Prominent UK dementia researcher John Hardy warned in the Times newspaper that while “going back [to Horizon] is good, irreversible damage has been done”.