UK government’s Rwanda asylum policy ruled unlawful

The Court of Appeal in London has ruled that the UK government’s plan to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful because the African nation is not considered safe enough, in a setback for prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The scheme is a centrepiece of the government’s policy on illegal immigration, which aims to drastically cut the number of people making dangerous boat journeys across the Channel between France and the UK.

The High Court had previously ruled that the controversial scheme, announced last year, was lawful, but the decision was challenged by human rights organisations.

The Court of Appeal’s decision was announced by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett during a short hearing in London, where he stressed the court reached its conclusion on the law and took “no view whatsoever” about the political merits of the policy.

Lord Burnett, who heard the appeal with Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill in April, said the court ruled by a majority that the policy of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful.

The verdict was not unanimous, with the Lord Chief Justice dissenting from the majority opinion, a rare instance in English courts.

The judges ruled that “the High Court’s decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful”.

The government is expected to appeal to the UK Supreme Court and lawyers said it could be heard in the autumn. An economic impact report released by the government this week showed that the cost of deporting migrants to Rwanda would cost about £170,000 per person.

The Rwandan government responded to the judgment to say it is “one of the safest countries in the world”.

The appeal comes after two judges at the High Court dismissed a series of legal bids against the plans in December last year, finding the Rwanda proposals were consistent with the Government’s legal obligations.

Lawyers for some individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid brought the challenge against their decision at the Court of Appeal.

At the appeal hearing in April, lawyers for the group of asylum seekers argued that the High Court “showed excessive deference” to the Home Office’s assessment that assurances made by the Rwandan authorities “provide a sufficient guarantee to protect relocated asylum-seekers” from a risk of torture or inhumane treatment.

The three appeal judges were told that material provided by the Rwandan authorities “lacked credibility, consisting of blanket denials and clear contradictions”.

Lawyers for the Home Office opposed the appeal, telling the court the Rwandan government has “indicated a clear willingness to co-operate with international monitoring mechanisms” and that there are “reciprocal obligations with strong incentives for compliance”.