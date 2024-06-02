Sunday GAA Championship - live updates

All-Ireland SFC Round 2
Tyrone v Clare, Healy Park, 1.30pm
Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm
Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm
Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 3.30pm
Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park, 3pm
Tailteann Cup round 3
Down v Offaly, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm
Sligo v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm
First up today is Tyrone v Clare at Healy Park in Omagh. On the face of it, a straightforward task for Tyrone. But they still have to go and do it. A defeat here, however unlikely, puts them out of the championship. Clare ran Cork to two points in their opening game, a result that isn’t looking too shabby after yesterday’s events in Páirc Uí Rinn. Throw-in at 1.30.
Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Niall Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan; Ben Cullen, Mattie Donnelly, Kieran McGeary; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Ciarán Daly, Michael O’Neill, Seán O’Donnell; Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan.
Clare: Stephen Ryan; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Ronan Lanigan; Alan Sweeney, Cillian Rouine, Ikem Ugweru; Brian McNamara, Darragh Bohannon; Daniel Walsh, Dermot Coughlan, Gavin Murray; Ciarán Downes, Aaron Griffin, Emmet McMahon.
The sun is out, the games are on. Welcome to the Irish Times GAA Championship liveblog. We have five matches in Round Two of the All-Ireland Championship group stages, as well as two final round matches in the Tailteann Cup.
Malachy Clerkin with you until teatime.