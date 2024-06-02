Sunday GAA Championship - live updates

All-Ireland SFC Round 2

Tyrone v Clare, Healy Park, 1.30pm

Meath v Kerry, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm

Monaghan v Louth, Clones, 3.30pm

Westmeath v Galway, Cusack Park, 3pm

Tailteann Cup round 3

Down v Offaly, Kingspan Breffni, 1.45pm

Sligo v Antrim, Kingspan Breffni, 4pm

Clare are out to a rapturous applause from the many fans who made the long trek to omagh #upthebanner pic.twitter.com/lUDWQ211bm — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) June 2, 2024

First up today is Tyrone v Clare at Healy Park in Omagh. On the face of it, a straightforward task for Tyrone. But they still have to go and do it. A defeat here, however unlikely, puts them out of the championship. Clare ran Cork to two points in their opening game, a result that isn’t looking too shabby after yesterday’s events in Páirc Uí Rinn. Throw-in at 1.30.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Niall Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan; Ben Cullen, Mattie Donnelly, Kieran McGeary; Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick; Ciarán Daly, Michael O’Neill, Seán O’Donnell; Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan.

Clare: Stephen Ryan; Manus Doherty, Cillian Brennan, Ronan Lanigan; Alan Sweeney, Cillian Rouine, Ikem Ugweru; Brian McNamara, Darragh Bohannon; Daniel Walsh, Dermot Coughlan, Gavin Murray; Ciarán Downes, Aaron Griffin, Emmet McMahon.

The sun is out, the games are on. Welcome to the Irish Times GAA Championship liveblog. We have five matches in Round Two of the All-Ireland Championship group stages, as well as two final round matches in the Tailteann Cup.

Malachy Clerkin with you until teatime.