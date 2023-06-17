Two children among four people found dead at flat in west London

Flowers at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow where a three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, are among four people who have been found dead in a flat in west London. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

The bodies of four people – thought to be two adults and two children – have been found in a flat in west London, police said.

Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after the four people, all thought to be from the same family, were found dead at a home in Hounslow on Friday afternoon.

Officers believe they know the identity of the four, thought to be a man and a woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy. Enquiries are under way to identify the bodies and inform next of kin, they said.

They forced their way into the property after they were called just after 3pm after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the property in Staines Road, Bedfont.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from specialist crime.

Ch Supt Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said the investigation was still at a “very early stage” and they were not seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

He told PA Media at the scene: “I believe we know who they are – four members of the same family. However, urgent inquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time. Postmortem examinations are now being arranged.”

A police officer stood outside the property on Saturday as forensic investigators, wearing masks and gloves, worked at the scene.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours. We just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.

“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here. I have no idea what happened.”

Naresh Regmi, 49, who lives nearby, said: “The police were here yesterday with forensics, working on the property. We didn’t know the people who lived there – maybe they were new to this area?”

Wilson said in a statement: “I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.”

Additional police officers will be in the area over the weekend, he said, and urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call 101. - The Guardian