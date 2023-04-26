Bridgen expelled from Tory Party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen: said he intends to stand again at the next UK general election after he was kicked out of the party. Photograph: Beresford Hodge/PA Wire

Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from Britain’s Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules.

The MP for North West Leicestershire accused the party of kicking him out “under false pretences” and said he intends to stand again at the next election, as he hit out at “corruption, collusion, and cover-ups”.

He had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the House of Commons as an independent.

But the Tories announced on Wednesday that they have now stripped him of his party membership as well.

A spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12th following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

In a statement, Mr Bridgen said: “My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion, and cover-ups which plagues our political system.

“I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured, and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

“I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

He has not made clear whether he will appeal over the decision or will run to be an MP in opposition to the Conservatives.

The regular critic of vaccines lost the whip in January after claiming they are “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak condemned the comments as “utterly unacceptable”.

Earlier that month, Mr Bridgen was handed a five-day suspension for breaking the MPs’ code of conduct banning lobbying. He was found to have committed a series of breaches including an “unacceptable attack upon the integrity” of then standards commissioner Kathryn Stone. - PA