Johnson to give evidence to ‘partygate’ inquiry in week of March 20th

British former prime minister Boris Johnson will give evidence later this month to an inquiry into whether he intentionally misled parliament about illegal parties at his Downing Street office and residence during Covid-19 lockdowns.

In an update of its work which will be used as a basis for its questioning of the former leader, a cross-party panel of politicians known formally as the Privileges Committee said it had collected evidence from multiple witnesses about the parties, but that Mr Johnson had as yet to provide them with a written submission.

The update says evidence strongly suggests breaches of coronavirus rules would have been “obvious” to Mr Johnson.

The cross-party committee said the House of Commons may have been misled multiple times as they set up a live showdown with the former prime minister for later this month.

READ MORE

Mr Johnson released a statement claiming the inquiry’s interim report showed he was being “vindicated” as he raised concern about investigator Sue Gray’s move to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer’s office.

But the committee said: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

“There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules.”

Despite the report being an update rather than a final conclusion, Mr Johnson was quick to say it cleared him of the charge of committing “contempt of parliament”, repeating his argument that he was not aware that any gatherings were in breach of his own coronavirus rules.

“Mr Johnson has accepted the Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence in public in the week beginning 20 March,” the Committee of Privileges said in a statement.

So-called partygate ultimately led to the downfall of Mr Johnson, after months of reports that he alongside other senior government figures had been present at parties when most of the rest of Britain were forced to stay at home.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023