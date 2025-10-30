Israeli strikes in Gaza test fragile ceasefire agreement

Israeli planes and tanks pounded areas in eastern Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian residents and witnesses said, a day after Israel said it remained committed to a US-backed ceasefire despite launching more lethal bombardments in the territory.

Witnesses said Israeli planes carried out 10 air strikes in areas east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while tanks shelled areas east of Gaza City in the north. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The Israeli military said it carried out “precise” strikes against “terrorist infrastructure that posed a threat to the troops” in the areas, which Israel still occupies.

The strikes were the latest test of the fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10th in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“We’re scared that another war will break out, because we don’t want a war. We’ve suffered two years of displacement. We don’t know where to go or where to come,” said a displaced man, Fathi Al-Najjar, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

At the tent encampment where Najjar spoke, girls and boys were filling plastic bottles with water from metal containers placed on the side of the street, and women cooked food for their families using clay-made firewood ovens.

From Tuesday into Wednesday, Israel retaliated for the death of an Israeli soldier with bombardments that Gaza health authorities said killed 104 people.

Witnesses in Gaza said they did not see strikes on Thursday outside of the area Israel controls.

An Israeli missile lays on the rubble in the middle of a street next to destroyed houses in Gaza City. Photograph: EPA/Mohammed Saber

Israel says the soldier was killed in an attack by gunmen on territory within the so-called “yellow line” to which its troops withdrew under the ceasefire. Hamas has rejected the accusation.

The Israeli military issued a list of 26 militants it said it had targeted during the bombardment earlier this week, including one it said was a Hamas commander who participated in the October 7th, 2023 assault on Israel that ignited the war.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said Israel’s list was part of a “systematic campaign of misinformation” to cover up “crimes against civilians in Gaza”.

[ ‘Gaza is completely destroyed’: Palestinians return to ruins as ceasefire holdsOpens in new window ]

The Gaza health ministry said 46 children and 20 women were among the 104 people killed in the air strikes.

Sources close to international efforts to sustain the ceasefire said US and regional mediators swiftly intervened to restore calm as Israel and Hamas traded blame.

People in the Gaza Strip, most of which had been reduced to wasteland, feared the tenuous truce would fall apart, saying that the last two days, in which they were deprived of sleep, felt like a revival of the two-year war.

Israeli troops are positioned along the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty

“The situation is extremely difficult. The war is still ongoing, and we have no hope that it will end, because of the conditions we are witnessing in the life we are living,” said Mohammed Al-Sheikh.

[ Seven seriously ill children evacuated from Gaza to IrelandOpens in new window ]

The war has displaced most of Gaza’s more than two million people, some of them several times. Many haven’t yet returned to their areas, fearing they could soon be displaced once again.

Gaza health authorities say 68,000 people are confirmed killed in the Israeli campaign and thousands more are missing. Israel launched the war after Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and bringing 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. – Reuters