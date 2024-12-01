Russian and Syrian jets carry out air strikes in northern Syria after Aleppo seized

Opposition fighters patrol the streets after they took control of the city of Maarat al-Numan. Photograph: EPA

The Syrian military rushed in reinforcements on Sunday to stop rebels advancing further into the northern Hama countryside after they seized the city of Aleppo and surrounding strategic locations in a surprise offensive.

Russian and Syrian jets struck the rebel-held city of Idlib on Sunday in the second day of intensive bombing in northern Syria aimed at pushing back insurgents who had swept through to Aleppo, Syrian army sources said.

Residents said one of the raids hit a crowded residential area in the centre of Idlib, which is the largest city in a rebel enclave near the Turkish border where around four million people live in makeshift tents and dwellings. At least four people were killed and dozens injured, according to rescuers at the scene.

Thousands of Syrian insurgents took over most of Aleppo on Saturday, establishing positions in the country’s largest city and controlling its airport before expanding their shock offensive to a nearby province.

READ MORE

They faced little to no resistance from government troops, according to fighters and activists.

Thousands of fighters also moved on to seize towns and villages in northern Hama, a province where they had a presence before being expelled by government troops in 2016.

The insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, took over most of Aleppo on Saturday and claimed to have entered the city of Hama. There was no independent confirmation of their claim.

Rebel commander col Hassan Abdulghani said separately the insurgents also took control of Sheikh Najjar, also known as the Aleppo Industrial City, northeast of the city, Aleppo’s military academy and the field artillery college to the southwest.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi travels to the Syrian capital, Damascus, later on Sunday. He told reporters Tehran will back the Syrian government and army.

The swift and surprise offensive is a huge embarrassment for Syria’s president, Bashar Assad, and raises questions about his armed forces’ preparedness.

It also comes at a time when Mr Assad’s allies – Iran and groups it backs and Russia – are preoccupied with their own conflicts.

Syrian state television claimed government forces have killed nearly 1,000 insurgents over the past three days, without providing evidence or details.

According to Syrian state news agency Sana and a war monitor, the army pushed back insurgents in the northern countryside of Hama province overnight.

Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government reinforcements created a “strong defensive line” in the northern Hama countryside.

The observatory and Syrian state-run news network Al-Ikhbariyah also reported Russian air strikes, both in Idlib and some of the areas now under rebel control.

In his first public comments since the start of the offensive, released by the state news agency on Saturday evening, Mr Assad said Syria will continue to “defend its stability and territorial integrity against terrorists and their supporters”.

He added that Syria is able to defeat them no matter how much their attacks intensify.

The 2016 battle for Aleppo was a turning point in the war between Syrian government forces and rebel fighters after 2011 protests against Mr Assad’s rule turned into an all-out war.

After appearing to be losing control of the country to the rebels, the Aleppo battle secured the president’s hold on strategic areas of Syria, with opposition factions and their foreign backers controlling areas on the periphery. – AP