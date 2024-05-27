Israeli attacks on Rafah ‘horrifying’, Gaza is ‘hell on earth’, says UN refugee agency

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, Unrwa, said on Monday that reports of attacks on families seeking shelter in Rafah in the southern tip of the Gaza Strip were “horrifying”.

“Information coming out of Rafah about further attacks on families seeking shelter is horrifying,” Unrwa wrote on X.

“There are reports of mass casualties including children and women among those killed. Gaza is hell on earth. Images from last night are yet another testament to that.”

Palestinian health and civil emergency service officials said on Sunday Israeli air strikes killed at least 35 Palestinians and wounded dozens in an area in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah designated for the displaced.

The Israeli military said its air force struck a Hamas compound in Rafah, and that the incident was under review.

Israel’s top military prosecutor described as “very grave” on Monday an air strike on Rafah and said an after-action investigation by the armed forces continued.

The strike came two days after the International Court of Justice issued a ruling that many interpreted as ordering Israel to halt its operations so as to save civilians.

The area hit, in Rafah’s northwest, was overcrowded with tents from people fleeing the assault on the city, which the Biden administration has warned against because of the risk to civilians lives. Footage on social media showed fire spreading across tents as people pulled out the dead and injured.

“Our teams are doing their best to save lives,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement, adding that it was treating people from the strike at a field hospital. “It’s imperative to protect civilians.”

The area wasn’t among those ordered to be evacuated by the Israeli military as it prepared for the assault on Rafah, and it attracted many people fleeing areas deemed more dangerous.

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a camp for internally displaced people in Rafah on May 27th, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

The latest Israeli attacks have drawn international condemnation.

Qatar said on Monday that the Israeli attack on Rafah could hinder mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage-exchange deal.

Saudi Arabia also condemned Israel’s attack on Rafah, “the latest of which is targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians near the warehouses of Unrwa northwest of Rafah”, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Italy said Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza were no longer justifiable in one of the strongest criticisms Rome has made so far against Israel’s campaign.

“There is an increasingly difficult situation, in which the Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children who have nothing to do with Hamas and this can no longer be justified,” Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said.

“We are watching the situation with despair.” – Agencies