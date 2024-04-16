Israeli forces vow response to Iran’s attack despite calls for restraint

Demonstrators show their support for Iran’s attack on Israel in Palestine Square in Tehran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Israelis awaited word on how prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu would respond to Iran’s first direct attack as international pressure for restraint grew amid fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Netanyahu on Monday summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh a response to Iran’s large weekend missile and drone attack, a government source said.

While the attack caused no deaths and little damage, thanks the air defences and countermeasures of Israel and its allies, it has increased concerns that violence rooted in the Gaza war is spreading, and fears of open war between the long-time foes.

Israeli military chief of staff Herzi Halevi said on Monday that “this launch of so many missiles, cruise missiles and drones into Israeli territory will be met with a response” but gave no details.

It appears that Israel is aiming to inflict significant damage on Iran, preferably after receiving the green light approval from Washington, without causing large-scale casualties and without prompting a military response from Tehran that will plunge the entire region into chaos.

A number of military options have been presented by the army to the political leadership, but there was also speculation that Israel may opt for a cyberattack that will cripple targeting key sectors of the Islamic Republic’s economy.

Tehran says it is not seeking an escalation but will respond “instantly and stronger than before” if Israel retaliates.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani told state TV on Monday night that Tehran’s response to any Israeli retaliation would come in “a matter of seconds, as Iran will not wait for another 12 days to respond”.

But the prospect of Israeli retaliation has alarmed many Iranians already enduring economic pain and tighter social and political controls since protests in 2022-23.

Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an air strike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1st, attributed to Israel, and signalled that it did not seek further escalation.

US president Joe Biden told Netanyahu at the weekend that the United States, which helped Israel blunt the Iranian attack, would not participate in an Israeli counterstrike.

Since the war in Gaza began in October, clashes have erupted between Israel and Iran-aligned groups based in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Israel said four of its soldiers were wounded hundreds of metres inside Lebanese territory overnight, the first known Israeli ground penetration into Lebanon since the Gaza war erupted, although it has traded fire with the Lebanese Hizbullah militia.

“We’re on the edge of the cliff and we have to move away from it,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief, told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and British foreign secretary David Cameron made similar appeals. Washington and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres also have called for restraint.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby declined on Monday to say if Biden had urged Netanyahu in talks on Saturday night to exercise restraint in responding to Iran.

“We don’t want to see a war with Iran. We don’t want to see a regional conflict,” Kirby told a briefing, adding that it was for Israel to decide “whether and how they’ll respond”.

Foreign minister Israel Katz said he was “leading a diplomatic attack” alongside Israel’s military response, writing to 32 countries to place sanctions on Iran’s missile programme and proscribe its Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said Iran’s actions threatened stability in the Middle East and could cause economic spillovers. The US would use sanctions, and work with allies, to keep disrupting Iran’s “malign and destabilising activity”, she said.

However, some analysts said the Biden administration was unlikely to seek to sharpen sanctions on Iran’s oil exports due to worries about boosting oil prices and angering top buyer China.

In a call between the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers, China said it believed Iran could “handle the situation well and spare the region further turmoil” while safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity, according to Chinese state media.

Russia has refrained from publicly criticising its ally Iran but has also warned against further escalation.

Iran’s retaliatory attack, involving more than 300 missiles and drones, caused modest damage in Israel and wounded a 7-year-old girl. Most missiles and drones were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system and with help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan.

In Gaza itself, where more than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive according to Gaza health ministry figures, Iran’s action drew applause.

Israel began its campaign against Hamas, the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group that runs Gaza, after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, killing 1,200 people and taking 253 hostages, by Israeli tallies.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Group of Seven major democracies were working on a package of co-ordinated measures against Iran.

Italy, which holds the rotating G7 presidency, said it was open to new sanctions and suggested any new measures would target individuals.

Iran’s attack prompted at least a dozen airlines to cancel or reroute flights, with Europe’s aviation regulator still advising caution in using Israeli and Iranian airspace.

In Gaza, Israel is gearing up for an attack on the southern city of Rafah after Hamas rejected the plan drawn up by mediators for a ceasefire and hostage-release deal. However, the plans have been put on hold due to the tension with Iran.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 33,700 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 253 hostages seized in the surprise Hamas attack on October 7th. Rumours circulated in Gaza over the last few days that Israel was allowing women and young children to return to their homes in northern Gaza. Thousands of residents began heading north on the coastal highway road but were turned back by Israeli troops. Israeli officials confirmed that there has been no change of policy. Some 133 hostages remain in Hamas captivity. It is not known how many hostages have died.

Washington has confirmed that there has been a significant increase in humanitarian assistance reaching Gaza over the last few days after Israel opened a new crossing to northern Gaza, where the most significant shortages of food supplies were reported by aid groups.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has accused Israel of destroying almost all the buildings inside the buffer zone it is establishing along the length of the Gaza border.

The United Nations Satellite Centre found that 90 per cent of the structures within the 1km buffer zone have been destroyed or damaged: 3,033 buildings have been completely demolished, 327 seriously damaged and 266 moderately damaged, according to the report. - Additional reporting from Reuters