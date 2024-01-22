UK and US carry out fresh joint airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

A Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 being prepared for take-off. Royal Air Force Typhoon aircraft have conducted precision strike operations against Houthi military targets in response to attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. Photograph: Leah Jones/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA

Fresh UK and US joint airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have been carried out, the British ministry of defence has said.

Britain’s defence secretary Grant Shapps said the latest round of strikes were in “self-defence” as attacks on ships continue in the Red Sea, adding that the US-UK assault would “deal another blow” to the Iranian-backed militants.

The UK joined the US in carrying out strikes against the group in Yemen earlier this month, but ships have continued to be targeted along the vital Red Sea and Gulf of Aden trade routes.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak and US president Joe Biden spoke on Monday evening, with the two leaders undertaking to “continue efforts alongside international partners to deter and disrupt” attacks by Houthis.

READ MORE

In recent days, the US launched seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites, targeting air bases under the rebels’ control and suspected missile launch sites.

Britain’s ministry of defence said that four Royal Air Force Typhoons and a pair of Voyager tankers were involved in the latest military strike, which saw multiple targets hit at two military sites near the Sanaa airfield in Yemen.

It said that a “very rigorous analysis” was carried out to avoid civilian causalities.

Mr Shapps said: “Dangerous Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have continued to threaten the lives of sailors and disrupt shipping at an intolerable cost to the global economy. Along with our US partners, we have conducted a further round of strikes in self-defence.

“Aimed at degrading Houthi capabilities, this action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade. Alongside our ongoing diplomatic efforts, we will continue to support regional stability across the Middle East, working hand in hand with our like-minded partners.” - PA