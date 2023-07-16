Iran president seeks to appeal to anti-colonialism and opposition to western sanctions on Africa tour

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Kenyan president William Ruto after a press conference at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on July 12th. Photograph: Simon Maina/AFP/Getty

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has wound up a tour of three African countries after signing 21 co-operation agreements in the fields of agriculture, energy, veterinary medicine, fisheries development, and vocational training and investment.

This was the first visit to Africa by an Iranian president in 11 years, and Iran’s foreign ministry has predicted trade with Africa could reach $2 billion (€1.8 billion) this year.

Mr Raisi held talks with presidents William Ruto of Kenya, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and met businessmen and academics.

He pointed out that these countries and Iran shared the fight against colonialism and opposition to imposition of unilateral sanctions, which he said were “a military tool which harms nations”, Iran’s state news agency reported. Zimbabwean human rights abusers have been subjected to US sanctions, and Washington has restricted travel for Ugandan officials accused of corruption and in response to the country’s adoption of a law targeting gay and transgender people.

Mr Raisi also offered to construct a factory for manufacturing cars in Kenya and another for tractors in Zimbabwe.

Since taking office in August 2021, Mr Raisi has made 18 journeys abroad as part of Tehran’s long-standing campaign to end its isolation and challenge sanctions by strengthening bilateral relations with allied and friendly countries and seeking membership of multilateral organisations independent of the West. The goal of this campaign is to foster a multipolar era by boosting the economic and political clout of developing countries.

Iran has joined the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, founded by China to counter US and allied military and economic influence in Eurasia

Mr Raisi’s African trip late last week followed visits in June to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, all three of which are under US sanctions. Mr Raisi said relations between Iran and Latin American countries were strategic and predicated on their common “stand against imperialism and unilateralism”. Iran has recently repaired and overhauled Venezuelan oil refineries, and shipped crude oil to Caracas.

In Nicaragua and Cuba, Mr Raisi sought to expand existing agreements. Co-operation between these states is not one way as, during the pandemic for instance, Cuba helped Iran to construct a facility for mass-producing Havana’s Covid vaccines.

On the multilateral level, Iran has joined the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO), founded by China to counter US and allied military and economic influence in Eurasia. The SCO has nine full members, including Russia and India, and has attracted regional associates such as Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

Along with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, Iran is among the dozen countries seeking to join Brics – the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – which is considering expansion ahead of next month’s summit in Johannesburg.

Tehran’s efforts to escape isolation and ease sanctions has been given a boost since March by the China-brokered reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This rapprochement has broadened Iran’s relations with the Emirates and revived Iran’s ties with Arab countries. Riyadh and its regional allies had cut diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 after the Saudi embassy in Tehran was ransacked by Iranians protesting the execution of dissident Saudi Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimir.