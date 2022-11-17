Iran protests: at least 15 dead in latest night of violence

People walk past a billboard in Valiasr Square in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by anti-government protests following the death in September of Masha Amini (22) in police custody. Photograph: EPA

As many as 15 people have been shot dead in Iran, including members of the security forces and a nine-year-old boy, as the country experienced one of its most serious and widespread nights of protests of the past nine weeks.

The latest violence comes as protesters marked the three-year anniversary of the deadly November 2019 fuel protests.

State news agencies blamed terrorists on two motorcycles for the killing of seven people in a shopping centre in the southern city of Izeh Khuzesta.

However, protesters said members of the Basij militia force ran amok, killing among others a nine-year-old boy sitting in a car with his father. State news agencies said two volunteer Basij patrolmen were among the dead, and 10 were injured.

A further five people were killed in the Isfahan area, including security forces, in a separate shooting. Reports of further deaths in Kurdistan took the night’s total death toll to 15.

Internal Iranian news agencies followed the government line that unknown anti-government forces or Islamic State terrorists were responsible, but witnesses claimed unarmed civilians were shot.

The total number of deaths during the latest protests has spiralled to 348, according to Harana, a human rights agency, though the figures are impossible to verify. In at least three cities, seminaries were set alight.

Government news agencies said the killings might be a sign that the protests were turning into an armed insurrection. An investigation of the bullets in the bodies of those shot dead is to be held and there is now likely to be a massive propaganda battle in which the government will argue the protests are the seedbed for the “Syrianisation” of Iran, and a collapse of public order.

Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar as protesters chanted anti-government slogans.

However, the state claims there is no enthusiasm for these strikes and that organised gangs were harassing business owners into pulling down their shutters.

The regime’s difficulty, acknowledged by many reformist politicians and academics inside Iran, is that many protesters have long ago stopped taking their news from what they regard as utterly discredited official sources, and instead rely either on internal social media or international Farsi-speaking satellite broadcast channels, such as BBC Persian or Iran International.

At least five protesters have now been officially sentenced to death, according to the media centre for the judiciary, one for allegedly setting fire to a government building.

The protests began over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, but have since transformed into a wider protest against the regime, that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has likened to a revolution.

Speaking in Bali on Wednesday, Mr Macron said: “Something that has changed [on the ground in Iran] is this revolution of women, young people of Iran, defending universal values like gender equality. It’s important to commend the courage and legitimacy of this fight.”

Iran’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahiidi, has claimed several alleged French intelligence agents have been arrested. – Guardian