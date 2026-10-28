Dozens killed after two high-speed trains collide in Spain

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Dozens of people have died after a crash between two high-speed trains ‌in Toledo in Spain

A Renfe and an Iryo train crashed just after 9am (8am Irish time), causing ​two Iryo wagons ​to derail, a government spokesperson for the Castilla ‌La Mancha region said

Rail operator Adif said a “rear-end collision” between the two trains had occurred between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, and involved a Renfe and an Iryo high-speed train travelling from Madrid to Seville

Latest grim chapter in Spanish train crashes

The incident comes less than a year after a similar crash in Adamuz, the province of Córdoba, which killed 46 and injured 152 in January.

A few days later, a driver was killed and 37 people injured when a train was derailed by the collapse of a retaining wall near Gelida in Catalonia.

Following the Adamuz train crash, Spain’s largest train drivers’ union called for a three-day nationwide strike as it demanded more thorough safety checks and “the restoration of safety standards on the railway system.”

Guy Hedgecoe, our contributor based in Madrid, reported at the time that the train network, in particular its high-speed lines, had suffered from lack of investment in maintenance.

More than 500 passengers were travelling on both trains

Local media in Spain report that the both trains were carrying more than 500 passengers.

One of the trains, a Renfe AVE train, was reportedly carrying 397 passengers, while the Iryo train was understood to be carrying more than 140 passengers at the time of the crash.

Carriages overturned at scene of crash

The first pictures have arrived from the scene of the train crash.

They appear to show at least three carriages from one of the trains overturned after rolling down a bank, while other carriages appear to be slanted to one side.

Emergency services at the scene of a collision between two trains in Spain. Photograph: Juanma Jimenez/Europa Press via AP

Two train carriages rolled down embankment after crash, local media reports

Witnesses have told Spanish newspaper El Pais that there emergency medical teams have arrived at the scene.

Its report also says two train carriages have left the tracks and fallen down an embankment.

The accident ⁠happened shortly after 9am ​local time (8am Irish time) between the ​towns of Los Yebenes ​and Urda, in the province of Toledo, according to El Pais.

Spanish PM, opposition leader ‘shocked’ by train crash in Toledo

The Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has responded to the crash on X:

“Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. I remain in constant contact with the Minister of Transport, @oscar_puente_, and with the president of Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage.

Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families.”