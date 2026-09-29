How an elderly Madrid woman’s eviction became a new flashpoint in Spain’s housing ​crisis

A wave of protests triggered by the eviction from her home of an elderly woman has pushed Spain’s housing crisis to the top of the country’s political agenda, leaving the government scrambling for a solution.

Over the weekend, protesters pitched their tents in Puerta del Sol square in central Madrid, demanding a response to grievances about a rental market whose prices have soared in recent years.

It was the site of a similar protest, in 2011, when the “indignados” youth movement occupied the same square demanding an end to corruption and two-party politics.

This time, many of the mainly young people protesting are inspired by the plight of an 87-year-old woman called Maricarmen Abascal, who last week was evicted from the flat where she had lived in central Madrid for seven decades. The investment company that owned the property had increased her rent fivefold, in an effort to persuade her to leave. The case drew national attention and large crowds of activists gathered at her door to protest, in vain, against the eviction.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Madrid and other cities, many of them chanting their support for Abascal or holding up banners bearing her image, while demanding that the political class tackle once and for all a problem which has been affecting millions of Spaniards.

Protesters in central Madrid demand a response to grievances about rising rental costs. Photograph: Oscar Del Pozo/ AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, lawyers for Abascal were negotiating with the owners of her old flat in an attempt to allow her to return. But regardless of the outcome, the protest movement shows little sign of losing momentum.

“Maricarmen has been the turning point,” said Ana, a sociology student who is taking part in the tent protest. After a second virtually sleepless night in the noisy square, she was preparing to go to class at her university.

The discomfort of the protest is a small price to pay, Ana believes. The elderly woman’s case, she says, “has mobilised people to turn out on the streets over something which has been brewing for a long time”.

On average, Spaniards spend 50 per cent of their income on rent, increasing to 70 per cent in the Madrid region and Catalonia, according to property outlet Fotocasa.

[ ‘It’s no longer a place for locals’: Madrid’s boom brings riches but stirs tension at homeOpens in new window ]

The Socialist-led administration of prime minister Pedro Sánchez is on Tuesday expected to announce urgent measures aimed at easing the rental crisis in response to the anger.

From her bed in the hospital where she has been since her eviction, Abascal made an emotional appeal to Sánchez to change the law. On Sunday, he responded.

“I have a message for you, Maricarmen: the government is working around the clock to prepare the housing decree-law,” Sánchez said. Acknowledging that the Bill drawn up by his minority government will require parliamentary approval, he called on other parties to support it “for Maricarmen and for the millions of Spaniards who are suffering the housing crisis”.

However, satisfying the protesters and reaching a consensus on this issue in Spain’s fragmented congress will not be easy. Parties to Sánchez’s left, including the Sumar alliance, the junior partner in his government, are demanding measures that include rental caps, the prevention of evictions, easing the extension of rental contracts and clamping down on short-term tourist rentals.

Parties on the right are critical of such interventionist measures and wary of tipping the legal balance against homeowners, many of whom are their natural electorate.

Maribel Vaquero, of the conservative Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), whose support the government would likely need to approve the law, warned against overly bold measures.

“In the Basque Country 93 per cent of properties have small owners and we need homes to rent,” she said. “If those people don’t have judicial security, they’ll take their property off the market.”