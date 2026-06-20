Spanish PM’s wife to stand trial on corruption charges, ordered to surrender passport

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez (left) and his wife Begoña Gómez in Madrid in 2023. Photograph: Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty

A judge in a Madrid court ordered prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s wife Begoña Gómez to stand trial on charges of influence peddling, corruption while conducting business and embezzlement of public funds.

The order, released on Saturday by judge Juan Carlos Peinado, includes a requirement for Gómez to surrender her passport, a ban on her leaving the country and her appearance at the court twice a month. Peinado is the judge assigned to oversee the investigation into Gómez.

“Today is a disastrous day for all of us who believe in justice,” Spanish justice minister Félix Bolaños said in a post on X.

“Who will repair the damage?” transport minister Óscar Puente described the judge’s order as “a disgrace”, in a separate post.

Gómez’s case is one of at least five involving corruption allegations levelled at close relatives and associates of the Spanish leader. The prospect of highly-publicised, simultaneous trials is a blow to Sánchez’s Socialists, who came to power in 2018 promising to tackle government corruption and would need to improve their vote share in an election next year to avoid relying on smaller parties to govern.

The judge’s order said there are signs that Gómez could flee the country, given the accusations against her, if proven, could result in a jail sentence. The fact that she is the prime minister’s wife means her security detail could “by their own initiative or following superiors’ orders” help her escape, according to the order.

Police union Jupol issued a statement, saying it is “a barbarity” to suggest members of Spain’s policía nacional could collaborate on any escape by Gómez. – Bloomberg