Six servicemen killed in Russian missile attack, says Ukrainian national guard

At least six Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Moscow region, Russia's defence ministry said. Photograph: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA

A Russian missile attack killed six servicemen and injured at least 10 more during training on Tuesday, Ukraine’s national guard said in a statement on Wednesday.

The national guard said an internal investigation was underway and the commander of the military unit had been suspended.

Also on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry said that air defences shot down 159 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

The majority were over Russia’s western regions but at least six were shot down over the Moscow region, which has a population of over 20 million, the ministry said.

READ MORE

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin has visited the Kursk region for the first time since Russian forces ejected Ukrainian troops from the area, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Mr Putin met volunteer organisations in the region and visited the Kursk-II nuclear power plant.

State television showed Mr Putin meeting volunteers and local officials in the region including acting governor Alexander Khinshtein. Mr Putin was accompanied by Sergei Kiriyenko, Kremlin first deputy chief of staff.

Russia said in late April that it had ejected Ukrainian troops from Kursk region, ending the biggest incursion into Russian territory since World War Two.

Just over two years after Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine on August 6th launched its boldest attack, smashing through the Russian border into the Kursk region, supported by swarms of drones and heavy Western weaponry.

At its height, Ukrainian forces claimed nearly 1,400sq km of Kursk. - Reuters