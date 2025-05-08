‘Friends of steel’: Xi and Putin pledge to stand together against US

Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping as they attend a signing documents ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 8th, 2025. Photograph: EPA

Chinese president Xi Jinping told Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday their two countries should be “friends of steel” as they pledged to raise co-operation to a new level and “decisively” counter the influence of the US. At talks in the Kremlin the two leaders cast themselves as defenders of a new world order no longer dominated by the US.

In a lengthy joint statement they said they would deepen relations in all areas, including military ties, and “strengthen co-ordination in order to decisively counter Washington’s course of ‘dual containment’ of Russia and China”.

The two countries said the Ukraine conflict could only be settled by removing its “root causes” – a phrase that Russia has frequently used when arguing that it was forced to go to war to prevent the prospect of Ukraine joining Nato. Ukraine and its Western allies say that was a pretext for what they call an imperial-style invasion.

Mr Xi is the most powerful of more than two dozen foreign leaders who are visiting Moscow this week to mark Thursday’s 80th anniversary of the end of the second World War – a celebration of huge significance for Mr Putin. Mr Xi’s participation – and the joint statement aligning China with Russia’s view of the conflict – provide Mr Putin with an important boost as Russia comes under pressure from the US to end the war.

Russia says it wants to repair relations with Washington, which sank to post-cold war lows because of the conflict in Ukraine, and that it sees the potential for lucrative business deals. But talks have failed to produce a ceasefire and US president Donald Trump has threatened to walk away unless there is clear progress.

Mr Xi, whose country is currently engaged in a tariff war launched by Mr Trump, said China and Russia should solidify the foundations of their co-operation and “eliminate external interference”.

The two countries should “be true friends of steel that have been through a hundred trials by fire”, he told Mr Putin.

In another implied reference to the US, Mr Xi said Russia and China would work together to counter “unilateralism and bullying”.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin have met dozens of times and signed a “no limits” strategic partnership in February 2022, less than three weeks before Mr Putin sent his army into Ukraine. China is Russia’s biggest trading partner and has thrown Moscow an economic lifeline that has helped it navigate Western sanctions.

Mr Putin said the two leaders would personally oversee all key elements in the relationship, aiming for a substantial boost to trade and investment by 2030.

Domestically the second World War anniversary offers Mr Putin a chance to rally Russians in remembrance of a historic feat that is central to the country’s national identity. The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in the war, including many millions in Ukraine, which was also devastated.

In opening remarks after greeting Mr Xi in one of the Kremlin’s most opulent halls, Mr Putin thanked him for coming to Moscow to mark 80 years since the “sacred” victory over Adolf Hitler.

“The victory over fascism, achieved at the cost of enormous sacrifices, is of lasting significance,” Mr Putin said. “Together with our Chinese friends we firmly stand guard over historical truth, protect the memory of the events of the war years, and counteract modern manifestations of neo-Nazism and militarism.”

Mr Putin has portrayed his war in Ukraine as a struggle against modern-day Nazis from the start. Ukraine and its allies reject that characterisation as a grotesque falsehood.

In their joint statement the two countries said some countries were seeking to “revise the results” of the second World War. They described themselves as the “main victorious states” in that conflict, failing to mention the role of the United States, Britain and many other countries.

Mr Putin last week announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire in the war with Ukraine, beginning on Thursday. Ukraine has not committed to abide by it, calling it a ruse by Mr Putin to create the impression he wants to end the war. Instead it has declared its willingness to join a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones for three days earlier this week, but the skies above the capital were calm on Thursday. With so many foreign leaders present any attacks during the May 9th events could embarrass Mr Putin.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Russia had repeatedly violated its own three-day ceasefire hours after it began, and called the initiative a “farce”, while Moscow said Kyiv had continued fighting.

Mr Xi has called for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, and has accused the US of stoking it with weapons supplies to Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has in the past urged him to try to persuade Mr Putin to halt the war. − Reuters